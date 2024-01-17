Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
national

Korean Air plane bumps parked Cathay Pacific aircraft when towing tractor slips at Hokkaido airport

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft while being pushed by a ground vehicle ahead of takeoff at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Tuesday but caused no fire or injuries, fire and airline officials said.

The incident happened only two weeks after a collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport which caused the passenger plane to catch fire. Passengers had to flee using emergency slides before the larger plane was gutted by fire. Five of the six crew members on the smaller plane were killed.

On Tuesday, the Korean Air plane had just started moving away from its parking spot to a runway for takeoff when its left wing came into contact with the vertical stabilizer of the empty Cathay Pacific plane parked next to it, according to the Chitose City Fire Department.

KAL said in a statement that its Flight 766, an Airbus A330-300, which was scheduled to fly to Seoul's Inchon airport, came in contact with the Cathay aircraft “during a pushback” when a third-party “ground handler vehicle slipped due to heavy snow." The airline said it is cooperating with all relevant authorities in the case.

None of the KAL plane's 276 passengers and 13 crew members was injured, and no fire or fuel leaks were detected, the fire department said. KAL said a replacement plane arrived in New Chitose late Tuesday to pick up the passengers.

NHK public television showed the broken tip of the Korean Air plane's left wing. Cathay Flight 584 was parked after arriving from Hong Kong, NHK said.

Aviation officials are investigating the causes of the crash.

Transportation officials are also still investigating the cause of the fatal Haneda Airport collision, focusing on the communication between air traffic controllers and the two planes.

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Again another accidents, either involving Japanese airport or Japanese airline companies. This year we had Haneda collision, then yesterday in Chicago. Now this one? What next?

https://japantoday.com/category/national/ground-collision-of-two-boeing-planes-in-chicago-sparks-faa-investigation

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Okay, now I'm getting nervous about flying into a Japanese airport.

There have been several incidents including 5 deaths in the past year. This does not happen in most major airports.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The overreaction here is stunning…a tractor slipped in the snow, people. It had nothing to do with the piot or traffic control. This is a bump at a walking pace, it happens often. They inspect the planes afterwards, so don’t they take them out if service. People here apparently would shut down all air traffic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog