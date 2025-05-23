Korean resident of Japan sues hotel over unrequired passport check

A third-generation ethnic Korean resident of Japan on Thursday sued a Tokyo hotel for refusing her a room after she declined to present a passport or residence card at check-in -- identification she was not legally obligated to show.

In the lawsuit, the woman in her 40s, who lives in Kobe, western Japan, is seeking 2.2 million yen in damages from the hotel operator, alleging she suffered emotional distress from the incident last year.

The woman told reporters that a hotel staff member had said she could stay if she used her Japanese name. Having made the decision in her late 20s to go by her Korean name, she said, "I was deeply shocked and cried. I don't want more people to be turned away by hotels like this."

According to the complaint, the woman booked a hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku district in September. During check-in, the hotel asked her to show her passport or an identification card for foreign residents in Japan.

When she responded that she was not legally obligated to do so and showed her health insurance card as proof of address instead, the hotel told her no exceptions are made for foreigners and canceled her accommodation.

Under the hotel business law, only foreigners who live outside of Japan are required to present their passports.

There was no legal obligation on the woman, a special permanent resident who does not possess a residence card, to present ID. She also had no need to show the certificate that proves her special permanent resident status.

The hotel has declined to comment on the lawsuit filed with the Kobe District Court, saying that it "has no knowledge of the content."

Many Korean residents are descendants of Koreans who came or were forced to come to Japan during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. They are given permanent residency status.

Cases of hotel staff asking foreigners who live in Japan for ID based on their name or appearance have emerged across the country. In March 2023, the government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa warned local hotel operators that such practice is "problematic on human rights grounds."

