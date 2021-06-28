Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kumamoto Castle main tower damaged by 2016 quake reopens to public

3 Comments
KUMAMOTO

The main tower of Kumamoto Castle in Kyushu reopened to the public Monday after undergoing repairs following a pair of massive earthquakes in 2016.

The old samurai fortress completed in 1607 is a popular tourist destination in Kumamoto city. It was scheduled to reopen on April 26, but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contents of an exhibition in the main tower, rebuilt in 1960, have been updated to provide information on the extensive quake damage and repair work, according to the city government.

The six-story tower is part of Kumamoto Castle Park, which also includes a palace building and turrets.

The top floor of the tower offers a view of the entire park, where reconstruction work is continuing, as well as the landscape of Kumamoto. An elevator was newly installed.

"I was very much looking forward to the reopening of the main tower, which I have been familiar with since I was a child," said Kumamoto resident Yoshiaki Hirose, 52, who waited in line to enter the park Monday morning.

The earthquakes, measuring the highest reading of 7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, caused roof tiles and decorative ornaments to fall off and other structures in the park such as stone walls to crumble or completely collapse.

The restoration of the whole castle park is expected to be completed around 2037.

Kumamoto Castle Park was partially reopened around the time of Rugby World Cup in 2019 when Kumamoto hosted two World Cup games.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good news !

I love the region and this landmark is important.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This was a very nice visit a long time ago, it is good that it can be visited again and hopefully once Japan catches up with the vaccination efforts a lot of people will have the chance to enjoy it, also the food is extremely good (even if not a fan of basashi in particular).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is great news for the people of Kumamoto! Let’s get them and other disaster areas back on track to good lives as soon as possible and less focus on wasting money on big events for big businesses only.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My jogging course takes me around the entire perimeter. It's far more vast than most think, and the hidden corners are the most interessting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One of my favourite castles in Japan - great news!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog