Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kumamoto commemorates 5th anniversary of deadly quakes

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

The southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto on Wednesday commemorated the fifth anniversary of a pair of massive earthquakes that killed 276 people, with hundreds still living in makeshift homes despite progress in the rebuilding of infrastructure.

"The memory of sadness on that day will never disappear. My family has got by with the kindness and support of many people," said Kenzo Tomioka, who lost his 83-year-old father in one of the quakes, at a memorial ceremony held at the Kumamoto prefectural government office.

Tomioka, 58, from the Kumamoto town of Kashima was among the 34 attendants at the ceremony, which was scaled down for the second year in a row due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue our support until the last person completes rehabilitation. It is also our important responsibility to pass on the experiences (of the quakes) and contribute to disaster reduction and prevention in Japan and abroad," Kumamoto Gov Ikuo Kabashima said in his speech.

"The government will continue to make utmost efforts for the reconstruction (of disaster-hit regions) by staying close to people affected by the quakes," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a message posted on his office's website.

On April 14, 2016, a magnitude 6.5 quake struck the region, followed by a temblor of M7.3 two days later.

Some 43,000 houses were totally or partially damaged by the quakes in Kumamoto and neighboring Oita Prefecture, resulting in more than 47,000 taking refuge in makeshift housings at one point.

As of late March this year, 418 still lived in such temporary homes in Kumamoto.

Damaged infrastructure has been rebuilt, including railways and the new 525-meter Aso bridge in the village of Minamiaso in Kumamoto, which opened for passage in March to replace a collapsed bridge.

The keep of Kumamoto Castle, a popular tourist spot damaged by the quakes, has also been repaired and is set to open for the public from April 26.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo