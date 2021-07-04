Kumamoto Pref marks one year since deadly floods claimed 65 lives

Towns in Kumamoto Prefecture on Sunday marked one year since floods killed 65 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes. Two people are still missing.

On Sunday morning, Kumamoto Gov Ikuo Kabashima placed flowers during a memorial service in Kuma town where the Kuma River overflowed its banks on July 4 last year, Fuji TV reported. Officials and local residents observed a moment of silence.

Fourteen of the dead were elderly residents of the Senjuen nursing home in Kuma. Communities along the Kuma River, which passes through Hitoyoshi, were hardest hit by the floodwaters. About 200,000 people had to evacuate to shelters. Twenty residents of Hitoyoshi lost their lives in the floods.

The pace of reconstruction has been hampered by a manpower shortage and the coronavirus pandemic, municipal officials said.

