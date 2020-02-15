Kumamoto strives to attract visitors 4 years after earthquakes

Nearly four years after two large earthquakes hit southwestern Japan, Kumamoto city has called on Japanese and foreigners alike to visit the region which has been working to rebuild itself by repairing its symbolic castle.

"Many people imagine it's difficult to visit Kumamoto since it was damaged in the earthquakes," said Kumamoto Mayor Kazufumi Onishi at an event at the Foreign Correspondent's Club in Tokyo. "We want to invite people to see the recovery process and experience our food, among other features, firsthand."

On April 14, 2016, a magnitude 6.5 quake struck the region, followed by a M7.3 temblor two days later.

Fifty people were killed when buildings collapsed on top of them, and 223 others died in the aftermath of the disaster, while more than 200,000 residences were destroyed or damaged in Kumamoto and Oita prefectures. Kumamoto Castle also sustained serious damage.

The castle, a popular tourist destination in the city, has been undergoing reconstruction work for the past few years. A new route to observe the work will become available for tourists from April 29, but it will take another 20 years for the structure to be fully restored, according to Onishi.

The event on Thursday was aimed at raising awareness on the region's plights and ongoing recovery as well as a myriad developments there, ranging from sports events to fresh produce.

It featured some of Kumamoto's local produce from tomatoes and strawberries to eggplants and dried seaweed for participants to try.

"Kumamoto city is quite large but I think residents really embrace personal connections compared to other major metropolises," said Tokyo businessman Shigeaki Suhara, whose wife is from Kumamoto Prefecture.

Suhara, who regularly visits Kumamoto, talked about how dismayed the people were following the earthquakes and partial destruction of the castle. "It's a symbol of the city, like Tokyo Tower is for Tokyo, and I felt that it was shocking for them when something they took for granted disappeared," he said.

The region also hosted a number of sporting events last year such as the Rugby World Cup and the Women's Handball World Championship.

Bethany Cummings, a British participant in the event, works for the government's Japan Exchange and Teaching Program in Tokyo. She had planned to visit Kumamoto last year during the Rugby World Cup, but her flight was canceled twice due to an oncoming typhoon.

"It was supposed to be the best time because Wales were playing there," she added. "I really want to try going again."

