Water is released from the Kurobe Dam in Toyama Prefecture on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Kurobe Dam begins releasing water

TOYAMA

One of Toyama Prefecture’s main tourist attractions began operations on Tuesday as Kurobe Dam started releasing water, which will continue each day until Oct 15.

The arch dam, located in Tateyama in the Northern Alps, is Japan’s highest at 186 meters. In order to drain the dam, water is released at a rate of 15 tons per second.

The daily event draws tourists who flock to witness the scene against the backdrop of the alps.

Kansai Electric Power Co operates the dam and drains water out of the structure each year during the rainy and typhoon seasons to maintain the landscape of the Kurobe River. Water has been released every summer since 1961.

I thought the dam was releasing water to generate power as a source of renewable energy but it seems not. Why is it a news then?

I thought this was some emergency...turns out is a yearly tourist spectacle at most. Why is this your lead story JT?

We've seen it several times since we lived near there in my wives family village. The water makes great local beer, Azumino and the water is used for growing Wasabi. The dam generates power for Kansai Electric. installed capacity 335 MW. It's a good place to visit and spend a few days up there. The highest dam in Japan.

Why is this your lead story JT?

Because a daily diet of LDP throwbacks and Trumpfilth is turning off the readership?

