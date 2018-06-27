Kurobe Dam begins releasing water

One of Toyama Prefecture’s main tourist attractions began operations on Tuesday as Kurobe Dam started releasing water, which will continue each day until Oct 15.
The arch dam, located in Tateyama in the Northern Alps, is Japan’s highest at 186 meters. In order to drain the dam, water is released at a rate of 15 tons per second.
The daily event draws tourists who flock to witness the scene against the backdrop of the alps.
Kansai Electric Power Co operates the dam and drains water out of the structure each year during the rainy and typhoon seasons to maintain the landscape of the Kurobe River. Water has been released every summer since 1961.© Japan Today
4 Comments
