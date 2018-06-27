Tokyo gov't passes strict anti-smoking laws

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday passed strict new anti-smoking rules ahead of the 2020 Olympics, leapfrogging national legislation on lighting up that has been watered down after opposition from pro-smoking MPs.
Japan has long been an outlier in the developed world, considered a smoker's paradise where lighting up is allowed in most restaurants and bars.
The city's new laws ban smoking entirely on school premises from kindergartens to high schools, although a space can be created outside university and hospital buildings for smokers.
Lighting up will be outlawed at restaurants in the capital, regardless of size. Restaurants can set up a separate indoor smoking space but customers cannot eat or drink inside the smoking area.
Smokers who repeatedly flout the new rules, and offending restaurant owners, will face fines of up to 50,000 yen.
"We are now ready to be the host of mega sporting events like the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the Olympics," said Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who has frequently vowed to clean up the city's act ahead of the Games. "The Tokyo one is stricter (than the national law) but from the perspective of global standards, I have to add that there are other countries that adopt far stricter rules."
The move came as lawmakers prepare a nationwide version of the smoking ban that has faced criticism for falling far short of measures needed to restrict lighting up indoors.
The new national law will ban smoking at schools and hospitals, but there are loopholes allowing smoking outside the facilities.
Smoking will also be banned inside large restaurants, but unlike the Tokyo city rules, establishments smaller than 100 square metres -- about half the restaurant sector -- will be exempt.
Big restaurants and newly opened eateries can build a separate smoking space but have to ensure smoke will not escape the area.
The health ministry had proposed a strict anti-smoking bill, aiming to stub out smoking at most indoor establishments. But the plan encountered staunch opposition from members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's own Liberal Democratic Party, many of whom openly back the tobacco industry and smokers over health advocates.
Struggling to win support from its own party, the government was forced to water the bill down several times.
Japan's government earns billions of dollars annually in cigarette tax revenue, and owns a one-third stake in Japan Tobacco, the world's third largest tobacco company.
The firm, which includes brands like Winston, Camel and Benson & Hedges, said they welcomed laws protecting against second-hand smoke but opposed "excessive" restrictions.
"We strongly wish initiatives would respect people's 'freedom of choice,' embracing difference and diversity of opinions and choices of various people," JT spokeswoman Reimi Kawato told AFP.
Ironically, smoking in the street is already banned in many places in Japan, under local regulations that impose hefty fines on violators. Cigarettes cost only around 440 yen a pack in Japan and carry modest health warning labels.
The World Health Organization has given Japan its lowest rating for efforts to prevent passive smoking, and it even scores poorly in the region compared with countries like China and South Korea.
Despite that however, tobacco use in Japan has been falling, in line with a broader global trend.© 2018 AFP
since1981
So where are the "Strict" new rules that "outlaw" smoking. Everything mentioned already is and has been in place for a long time. Well, in the area area where I live anyway. And are there teachers and staff actually smoking inside primary schools?
quercetum
How is this considered outlawed?
Do the hustle
It’s good to see a positive change, but I wonder if anything would have changed if it were not for the Olympics.
Ganbare Japan!
Koike seems to be trying to become relevant again, after her party was wiped out in national Diet elections. Not going to work. Public wont fall for this.Only the Abe Cabinet can pass strong National Laws.
Schopenhauer
Women are very sensitive about passive smoking and they look at smokers as if smokers are criminals.
Cricky
LDP can not do it, too many brown envelopes and too many old men so It's up to Local council to lead the way.
Nasubi
Tokyo bylaw
Is smoke allowed to escape in the Tokyo bylaw though? Are the smoking spaces sealed off or something else?
(In the proposed nationwide law in large establishments it is not, according the article)
Schopenhauer
Long time ago when I visited my American friend's house in Tokyo, they recommended me a Havana cigar after a meal for me. The Havana cigar was great. I do not forget the gorgeous night I spent with my friend. I was impressed at the same time about a civilized American tradition of treating guests. What has happened to Havana cigars after the anti-smoking movement in U.S.? Are they still smoking Havana cigars in U.S.?
Yubaru
With regards to smoking here, seeing as how the national diet was only capable of passing a weak watered-down version of an anti-smoking law, due to special interest groups and money flowing into the government from JT the local government had to take things into their own hands and pass a law that means something.
If you know anything about Japan, you will know that prefectures can and do have the right to pass laws aand ordinances that are stricter than the national law, and THAT is what Koike did!
And BTW the "public" as you call them, is more than just Tokyo, but in this case it is Tokyo and don't underestimate the "public" as the overwhelming majority of smokers that I know, will follow the rules, and will do their best not to be a nuisance! It's the 1% that cause problems and I hope that THEY get hammered!
OssanAmerica
This is good. And yes, doubt anything would have happened without the 2020 Olympics. The real test is not just compliance and enforcement but whether the people will have grasped the pleasure of no smoke after the Olympics are over.
Schopenhauer
Anti-smoking movement is very strong in the western world. But can we abolish smoking totally from the world? Indonesia is at the top people are smoking at 67%. They have a unique cigarette "GARAM." It was nice but a little too sweet. I do not hear people in Indonesia suffer cancer more than other countries.
marcelito
Only the Abe Cabinet can pass strong National Laws.
So why doesnt it Gambare ? - why didnt Shinzo introduce a strong national law instead of that watered down useless joke of one that exempts over half of restaurants and almost all bars, izakayas etc. ? Japan is a joke on a world stage when it comes to this issue ( dead last amongst developed nations ) . Hope the corrupt LDP oyajis with JT brown envelopes sticking out of their pockets will get shamed on this once international media converges on Tokyo for the Olympics. They sure deserve it for putting their shameless greed ahead of public health. Typical LDP .
Snickers
Whenever there's a thread about smoking, I enjoy reading your comments Schop!
I welcome this move but i hope the 'smoking room' is completely sealed off from the eating area - i would take my kids to somewhere like that.
Its good that koike-san is at the wheel on this issue - women care more about child health which is probably related to why women don't like secondhand smoke