Kyoto eyes empty homes tax to stem exodus of young people

The city of Kyoto plans to introduce a tax on empty homes and holiday houses to boost the property market amid an exodus of young people struggling to secure housing.
The new tax, the first of its kind in Japan according to the city, will target around 13,000 to 15,000 unoccupied residences in the historical city, but it will exclude traditional townhouses known as machiya that are popular among foreign tourists.
A draft ordinance to introduce the new tax in Kyoto was submitted Thursday to the city council. It is expected to be passed at a regular assembly session by the end of March.
Condominium prices within Kyoto are high compared to surrounding areas, with many people in their 20s and 30s choosing to move to Tokyo or neighboring prefectures, city officials said.
"Encouraging people to reside in the homes will revitalize the economy and local community, leading to cultural promotion," Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa said at a city council meeting.
Under the envisioned plan, vacant or vacation properties will fall into one of three tax brackets based on assessed value, with floor areas to be used in calculating the amount of tax owed.
For example, a detached house around 30 years old in Kyoto's Nishikyo Ward with an assessed value of around 3 million yen and around 150 square meters of floor space would fall into the lowest bracket, attracting a tax bill of roughly 40,000 yen per year.
Should the internal affairs minister approve the ordinance after it is passed, the new tax will be introduced in fiscal 2026 or later. It is expected to generate around 860 million yen in revenue in its first year.
While a tax on vacation homes is already levied in the hot spring resort of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, the tax in Kyoto would be the first in Japan to also cover empty homes, according to the Kyoto city government.© KYODO
diagonalslip
I'm sure it looks good on paper but.....
Cricky
I have reread the article several times, and I’m still confused, is the point of the new tax to put more properties on the market?. And hope that young people will buy a 30yo house? Or is the point to raise tax revenues by taxing people who have the means to have a spare house? If young people are leaving it’s probable that housing might not be the only problem. Perhaps the layers of tax might be part of it. Availability of decent jobs. Family support infrastructure. Lifestyle issues. Adding another tax just seems like work for works sake rather than addressing the problem they have attached to the reason for the tax, as an excuse to just create a new income stream.
Fighto!
A detached house in Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto assessed at a value of ¥3million ($30,000)? Surely a zero is missing?
prionking
Introduce a tax to boost the economy. Yeah...
Where do these geniuses get their ideas?
Cricky
Why not give a tax break, to first time buyers? Freeing up funds to upgrade that 30yo house. Double glazing, insulation, more power points, bathroom upgrade, kitchen upgrade. Costs a lot of money to do all that. Or huddling under a blanket in debt, on a cold floor.
koiwaicoffee
That's not much for a 150 meters house in the city centre. The owner of such a property may not mind the extra tax.
I think it's a good call, 15.000 unoccupied residences is a lot. But Kyoto seems to be forgetting that the real issue is/was tourism, which will eventually pack the city again. New and old buildings are being used for opening new hotels, not for residential space, and this new rule may lead to transform these houses in more lodging. Definitively not for residential space for young couples and their modest salaries.
Alfie Noakes
Kyoto's going bankrupt:
"This financial year, which ends on March 31 in Japan, it is estimated that the city will have haemorrhaged around 50 billion yen (US$433 million) – another huge net loss to add to its 860 billion yen (US$7.5 billion) mountain of accumulated debt.
Few argue that the absence of foreign tourists is the most immediate cause of Kyoto’s financial woes, but other factors are also at play – costly tax exemptions, wasteful government spending and loss-making rail infrastructure not least among them, according to critics."
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/economics/article/3165103/will-kyoto-go-bankrupt-japans-ancient-capital-swims-debt
The obvious answer would be to tax the temples and shrines that attract the visitors in the first place but that's not going to happen.