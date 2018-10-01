Kyoto introduces lodging tax on tourists

Japan's ancient city of Kyoto, a popular tourist destination, began levying taxes Monday on visitors staying at hotels, traditional inns and private lodgings to ease problems such as congestion and improve tourism services.
Guests will be taxed between 200 yen and 1,000 yen per night depending on the accommodation charge. The city expects to raise 4.56 billion yen annually through the tax and use the revenue for tourism promotion measures.
Kyoto is the third municipality to impose lodging taxes after Tokyo and Osaka prefectures, which target travelers staying in accommodation that charges more than 10,000 yen.
Students and their chaperones on school trips will be exempted, according to the city.
Hearton Hotel Kyoto in the city's Nakagyo Ward has put up notices and signs in its lobby to let customers know about the tax. "Kyoto's lodging tax is still not well-known so we would like to explain about it using leaflets provided by the city," its manager, Kazuya Nishida, said.
Kyoto faces a chronic shortages of lodging facilities and illegal private lodgings have been filling the vacuum. In 2017, about 15.57 million people visited the western Japan city.
The number of unauthorized private lodgings has been decreasing as the city has taken action but at least a few hundred of them are operating, and the municipality faces a challenge in taxing all lodgings successfully.
Other cities have been following suit in levying a lodging tax. Kanazawa city in central Japan will introduce the duty next April and the Fukuoka city assembly has passed an ordinance to urge the southwestern Japan city to establish such a tax.
In Kutchan town in Hokkaido, a bill for a 2 percent tax on accommodation fees has been submitted to the town council.
In June, private home rental services began across Japan under a new law regulating the lodging business. The legislation is aimed at eliminating properties that do not meet the requirements and are unregistered with local authorities.© KYODO
GW
I am of mixed mind on this, the tax is to promote tourism to Kyoto??? I don't think the city needs to spend very much on THAT! Just provide good current information!
If tourism ever drops off then they might have to lose the tax.
Seems to be a simple $$$ grab, rather unbecoming!
nakanoguy01
the tax is meant to "ease congestion," but that is the exact opposite of what the government wants, which is to double the number of tourists to japan. and one way to "improve tourist services" is to make more affordable lodging available. this tax does neither. so that means it's going into some bureucrat's and his crony's pocket, like the company that printed the leaflet made by the city.
Do the hustle
You watch tourist numbers fall dramatically because of this cash grab.
gogogo
Is this for everyone or just overseas tourists?
Otacon512
Gotta love the paradox of "improving tourism services" and "promoting tourism" by taxing tourists.
Laguna
Kinda reminds me of my home town and Disneyland. Disney dodged taxation for decades but finally appears willing to pay their due share. The Disneylands of Kyoto - the temples - are untaxed (in fact, unlike Disneyland, their entrance "donations" are just that - you can simply stroll in), yet they benefit from the services the city provides.
papigiulio
I doubt it. This tax is only for people paying more than 10000 yen a night. If you can afford that, I doubt a few more extra yen will put a dent in your wallet.
Aly Rustom
Japan is full of paradoxes my friend. I remember when they launched their Yokoso Japan campaign in 2007, I think it was.. at the same time they introduced fingerprinting.. Go figure.
Ah_so
If you can afford a trip to Japan, you can afford JPY 1000.
New York doesn't have problems attracting visitors despite hotel taxes running to many times that.