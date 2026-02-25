 Japan Today
Passenger line up to board a bus outside Kyoto Station. Image: iStock/Cristi Croitoru
Kyoto considers higher bus fares for visitors, up to double those for locals

KYOTO

Kyoto is considering hiking public bus fares for visitors to up to double those for locals from fiscal 2027 as parts of the western Japanese city struggle with overtourism, its mayor said Wednesday.

In what would be the first such tiered pricing in Japan that favors local residents, the city is looking to raise fares for non-locals to between 350 yen and 400 yen, while reducing those for locals from the current 230 yen to 200 yen.

Kyoto, known for its historic temples and traditional culture, hopes the initiative will lead to a better balance between tourism and local life. The increase also reflects inflationary pressures and rising labor costs.

"The burden on tourists may rise, but we hope it is within the boundaries of understanding," Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui told reporters after presenting the plan to the city assembly.

The city is planning to introduce a system that uses IC transportation cards linked to My Number national identification cards to distinguish local residents from visitors.

The related ordinance is slated to be revised in fiscal 2026 before the city gains approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The local municipality is considering measures to curb the increased burden on non-residents who commute by bus into the city for school or work.

The ministry and city have already discussed whether the differences in fares go against Japan's road transportation law, which prohibits unjust discrimination.

