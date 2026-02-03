Kyoto plans surprise late-night inspections of Airbnb-style rentals to fight overtourism

When travelling in Japan and looking for a place to stay, it used to be that you basically had two choices, a hotel or a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn). In recent years, though, Airbnb-style short-term rentals, in which gusts stay in a rented home, apartment, or condo, have been popping up in many places.
Make that too many places, in the minds of some upset residents, including a large number in Kyoto. By the most recent count, taken in December, the city has 1,088 registered short-term rentals, but it’s also seeing an increase in complaints about guests’ lack of common courtesy, with 264 complaints filed between last April and December regarding excessive noise, improper trash disposal/littering, and other nuisances and breaches of etiquette in what were originally designed to be residential spaces.
In response to calls from locals to do something, Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui, speaking at his regularly scheduled press conference last Thursday, said that the city is planning to tighten regulations regarding short term-rentals. Starting this month, short-term rental owners will be required to submit regular reports on their occupancy numbers, with penalties such as forced shutdowns for non-compliance. An expert panel is also being put together to explore putting additional restrictions on the geographic areas in which short-term rentals can be operated, as well as their days of operation and guest stay lengths.
The most dramatic move the Kyoto is making, though, concerns inspections. In order to limit their impact on neighboring residents, short-term rentals are often required to comply with an upper maximum on the number of days during the month or year in which they can have guests staying in them. In addition, regulations may also require that guests stay a certain number of days, to avoid the excess commotion and lack of accountability that can result in a new group of travelers coming in every night and being gone by the next afternoon, and there’s also a limit on the number of guests that can occupy the rental at any one time.
Unfortunately, the no-employees-on-site nature of short-term rentals makes it easy for guests and/or operators to ignore the rules, and so from April the Kyoto City government says it plans to begin conducting unannounced surprise inspections of short-term rentals during early-morning and late-night hours. It’s unclear if these would involve officials actually entering the properties, or would be conducted via a knock on the door and a conversation in the entryway, but either way the intent is for the inspections to take place at a time when the full group of guests is most likely to be inside the rental.
Kyoto’s intent to tighten the rules follows Osaka’s decision in October to suspend applications for new short-term rentals, which came about for the same reasons: complaints from local residents about and short-term rental guests being loud, littering, or otherwise invasively disruptive.
Short-term rentals are particularly popular with inbound international travelers to Japan, and the situation highlights one of the primary sources of overtourism friction that Japan is dealing with these days. Unlike previous generations of foreign tourists whose itineraries were more focused on places that expressly cater to sightseers. the current waves of visitors are staying, dining, and shopping in places where ordinary residents are just trying to go about their regular daily life. Tourist-inflated crowds and longer lines at the nearby ramen joint might the sort of thing residents have no choice but to shrug their shoulders and say “Can’t be helped” over. When the house or apartment next door suddenly turns into an unmanaged hotel, though, people are going to start complaining, especially with how little distance there is between neighbors in Japan’s major cities, and so Kyoto and Osaka probably won’t be the last ones to tighten the reins on short-term rentals.
Sources: Nitele News, Yomiuri Shimbun
Newgirlintown
The term ‘Overtourism’ is a xenophobic dog whistle. 80% of tourists to Kyoto are Japanese.
Monty
increase in complaints about guests’ lack of common courtesy, with 264 complaints filed between last April and December regarding excessive noise, improper trash disposal/littering, and other nuisances and breaches of etiquette in what were originally designed to be residential spaces.
Why the hell can tourists not behave well and respect the country and its residents where they travel to.
I really don't get it!
Spitfire
I think in a lot of cases the complaints are by xenophobic people who wouldn’t complain if a Japanese person did exactly the same thing.
A lot of them are also by people resentful that foreigners now seem to have more time and money than the Japanese.
GBR48
Most travellers do behave well. The numbers are tiny. It's a political sop to the populist parties.
Having a couple of male local government officers hammer on the door of an AirBnB and demand that female tourists let them in, early in the morning or late at night will terrify them.
All they needed was a couple of tourist police to take complaints and go round and sort things out.
If you only want hotel guests, fine, do without many of us who will only stay in an AirBnB. We won't shift back to a hotel. We'll just go somewhere else.
I no longer recommend Japan to friends because of the 'overtourism' aggro and the increasing restrictions on minpaku.
quercetum
Sure. Fine. Knock on a few doors at midnight and pretend you’ve solved the problem.
Kyoto’s headaches didn’t start with foreigners. People talk like every nuisance in Kyoto has a passport stamp. But the locals know better.
Every autumn, domestic sightseers clog entire streets during peak foliage season, turning the city into one long, unmoving human traffic jam. Over at Kiyomizu‑dera, the homegrown tour groups swarm the place so thick you’d think they were handing out free gold leaf.
Arashiyama gets buried under busloads of school trips, the kind that spill out into the bamboo grove like a tidal wave of matching backpacks. And then there are the local couples staging full‑scale wedding photo shoots at shrines, blocking entrances for twenty minutes at a time while the photographer barks orders.
Kyoto residents have been complaining about this circus for years — long before anyone started blaming everything on foreign tourists. It’s problem isn’t nationality. It’s numbers.
kurisupisu
Who controls borders and issues visas?
There you go!
Speed
"High. We're the Japanese gesta.....city office workers intruding on your private time and place, which you rightfully paid for. We hope you don't mind this investigation."
Falco1
Seems to me more of a chinese communist thing rather than an act of a democratic country.
Spitfire
Under Abe and now Takaichi Japan is becoming more inward looking. People can’t afford a domestic day trip let alone an overseas holiday. As the country becomes poorer This inward looking will only increase., then finally totalitarianism will take over.
If I were relaxing around midnight, and then two officials started banging on the door, I would tell them to do one.
Longhaul
But it is the 20% that is causing 100% of the problems.
Spitfire
Funny, but almost all of the people I see smoking in non-smoking areas flagrantly are Japanese.
No matter how much you try to paint it the Japanese aren’t whiter than white.
masterblaster
If the short term rentals are private property can the the inspections actually be carried out? Are inspectors allowed to enter a private residence at will?
Not
... becoming more inward looking
But
more self absorbed
You can't have your cake and eat it too is an expression that exists for a reason. For years Japanese officials have been bragging about the number of tourists visiting here. Restaurants and hotels and shops in heavily visited areas have exorbitantly raised prices on local items and food to unfair, predatory fees. But tourists have readily paid these unfair prices. Stop complaining. This is your own doing.
kohakuebisu
Karuizawa in Nagano bans minpaku. It's a blanket ban, not a limitation on number of stays. Other towns do too. I think some ku in Tokyo do. As another reference point, convenience stores in Karuizawa do not use bright colours on their signs and storefronts, because locals don't let them.
Kyoto can ban minpaku too if it wants. Presumably they don't because they don't have enough hotels. It won't be because they lack the authority to control what people can and can't do. Whatever zoning is enforced in Kyoto is locally decided.
tamanegi
Unlike previous generations of foreign tourists whose itineraries were more focused on places that expressly cater to sightseers. the current waves of visitors are staying, dining, and shopping in places where ordinary residents are just trying to go about their regular daily life.
How dare they!
Baradzed
I don’t understand why Japan would not build some Japanese-style theme park with ryokans, onsens, shrines, pachinkos and dears on some garbage-made island like Odaiba so that anyone on tourist visa have to be there during the entire stay in Japan. North Korea and China are doing exactly that and it works very well.
syniksan
1 - Ban Air BB
2 - Strengthen theYen
3 - Make all tourist require a tourist visa - no waivers or ETA's
wallace
Limit the number of Airbnb. Limit the areas. Allow only 6 months of use at a time.
Angie
I can understand the frustration of locals in Kyoto and other "tourist" towns. I'd be happy if Airbnb disappeared completely. And Uber. Both are poxes on this earth.
Aly Rustom
THIS!! Hit the nail on the head!
wallace
They cannot enter a property without the permission of the occupants unless they have a court order.
jib
Just another silly talking point to ease the minds of the old.
Aly Rustom
Kyoto plans surprise late-night inspections of Airbnb-style rentals to fight overtourism
that's how it starts. Just surprise late-night inspections of Airbnb. Pretty soon... well, I don't want to imagine.
HopeSpringsEternal
Late night 'inspections' = fines, penalties, tax evasion Kyoto Govt. revenue model.
Kyoto needs more rooms for tourists, not less, big biz hotels, trying to rig the market for their 'pricing' purposes
wallace
Airbnb's remove rentals from the market.
HopeSpringsEternal
But not much needed tourist rentals, Airbnb's also used by many Japanese hoping to go to Kyoto on a reasonable budget, as Japan's tourism headcount and spend, about 3X that of foreigners
wallace
When visiting Kyoto, it's better and cheaper to stay in Osaka and travel by fast train. A better nightlife.
fallaffel
Kyoto hotel prices are actually very cheap for some reason, even during Golden Week. I thought maybe there's too many hotels already.
Nifty
So.., this is a fast way to get rid of tourists. I wonder if shopkeepers will be relieved or unhappy with the result.
Wesley
The best way to deal with this is by hitting them where it hurts: their bank accounts. Any AirbnB must use Japanese banks only. That way, if there are any complaints, then a certain amount will be deducted from the offenders' account.
MichaelBukakis
Do they have a warrant to enter and question? No. As usual no teeth laws.