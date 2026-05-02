Kyoto temples introduce cashless service to protect religious freedom

A group of Buddhist temples in Kyoto Prefecture launched a cashless payment service in April that conceals which temples and shrines people visit, in an effort to protect freedom of religion.

Omairi Pay, introduced by Kyoto Buddhist Organization and cashless payment provider Valuedesign Inc., allows visitors to pay for admission fees or items such as amulets by credit card, transport IC card or e-money via dedicated devices installed in each temple.

The organization, which comprises about 1,100 temples, had long been cautious about introducing cashless payments, holding the view that religious activities should be separated from secular business.

The digital payments also come amid an increase in foreign visitors who often engage in cashless transactions.

Cashless payments through preexisting money transfer services have already been introduced at some temples such as Zojoji in Tokyo, popular among foreign visitors.

Omairi Pay is scheduled to be expanded to admission fees in July and could eventually be extended to offerings.

The organization said Omairi Pay was introduced on April 1 at a shop at Eikando Zenrinji Temple, with plans to adopt it at other Kyoto temples, including Kinkakuji, known as the Golden Pavilion.

"I am glad that we have been able to introduce a cashless payment service based on our philosophy," said Sojun Saburi, an executive director of the organization, referring to how individual temple and shrine names are not disclosed to payment service providers.

There has been concern that if third parties gain access to the personal information and religious activities of worshippers, it could infringe on freedom of religion.

© KYODO