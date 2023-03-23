Kyoto to introduce Japan's 1st empty homes tax

Japan's internal affairs ministry is set to approve a proposal by Kyoto to tax owners of empty homes and holiday houses, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, putting the city on track to be the first in the country to implement such a system.

The new tax, slated to be introduced in 2026 at the earliest, aims to boost the property market amid an exodus of young people struggling to secure housing in Kyoto. If effective, it could serve as a reference for other cities facing similar problems.

In addition to vacant properties, the non-statutory tax will also target vacation homes and unoccupied secondary residences, with property value and location to be used in calculating the amount of tax.

To be levied on top of property tax, the tax is expected to increase the burden on owners by around 50 percent. Properties with low assessed values and traditional townhouses, known as machiya and popular among foreign tourists, will be exempted.

The Kyoto city government estimates that the tax on a vacant 40-year-old apartment, 60 square meters in size and struggling to be sold, would be around 24,000 yen a year.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old condominium on the top floor of a central high-rise building, 100 square meters in size and used several times a year as a vacation home, would attract an annual tax bill of roughly 939,000 yen.

While the tax is expected to generate around 950 million yen in revenue annually, on-site surveys needed to help locate target properties will cost roughly 200 million per year. Kyoto has about 15,000 unoccupied residences, according to the city government.

The historical city has strict building regulations to preserve its landscape, leading to a supply shortage and the departure of many youths unable to secure housing amid skyrocketing prices.

