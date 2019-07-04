Kyushu remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of deadly storm

People lay flowers at a ceremony in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, on July 5, 2019, in memory of victims killed two years ago when torrential rains resulted in massive landslides and flooding in the city.

Japan's southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita on Friday commemorated the 40 people who lost their lives in a torrential downpour two years ago.

In the wake of the disaster, many who lost their homes are still trying to secure a new place to live while the restoration of infrastructure in the northern Kyushu region remains a critical challenge. More than 800 people still live in temporary housing.

The city of Asakura in Fukuoka Prefecture, which suffered devastating damage from the floods on July 5, 2017, held a commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. during which Mayor Yuji Hayshi offered his condolences to the victims' families and friends and expressed his determination to see accelerated recovery efforts in the affected areas.

A separate ceremony will be held around noon in Toho in the prefecture and Hita in Oita Prefecture, villages in which three people each were killed.

Asakura experienced a record 129.5-millimeter rainfall per hour during the storm, while the prefectures saw a combined total of about 1,000 landslides which covered roads with fallen trees and the remnants of houses which had been swept up in the runoff from the deluge.

The Japanese government has completed construction of seven of 37 planned check dams in national and private forests in Asakura and Toho, which are being built as special emergency projects. Further reinforcements have been planned in steep areas, of which five have been finished.

As of late June 2019, 798 individuals in Fukuoka and 59 in Oita remain evacuated to temporary accommodation and privately rented housing, according to local authorities.

