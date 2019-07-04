Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People lay flowers at a ceremony in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, on July 5, 2019, in memory of victims killed two years ago when torrential rains resulted in massive landslides and flooding in the city. Photo: KYODO
national

Kyushu remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of deadly storm

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Japan's southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita on Friday commemorated the 40 people who lost their lives in a torrential downpour two years ago.

In the wake of the disaster, many who lost their homes are still trying to secure a new place to live while the restoration of infrastructure in the northern Kyushu region remains a critical challenge. More than 800 people still live in temporary housing.

The city of Asakura in Fukuoka Prefecture, which suffered devastating damage from the floods on July 5, 2017, held a commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. during which Mayor Yuji Hayshi offered his condolences to the victims' families and friends and expressed his determination to see accelerated recovery efforts in the affected areas.

A separate ceremony will be held around noon in Toho in the prefecture and Hita in Oita Prefecture, villages in which three people each were killed.

Asakura experienced a record 129.5-millimeter rainfall per hour during the storm, while the prefectures saw a combined total of about 1,000 landslides which covered roads with fallen trees and the remnants of houses which had been swept up in the runoff from the deluge.

The Japanese government has completed construction of seven of 37 planned check dams in national and private forests in Asakura and Toho, which are being built as special emergency projects. Further reinforcements have been planned in steep areas, of which five have been finished.

As of late June 2019, 798 individuals in Fukuoka and 59 in Oita remain evacuated to temporary accommodation and privately rented housing, according to local authorities.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Tatsukushi Marine Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Culture

Ibaraki Is Now the First Prefecture in Japan to Recognize Same-sex Partnerships

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Saltybe Sea Salt Making Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Here Are Some of the Funniest Tweets About That Viral Japanese Zoo Escape Drill Video

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Food & Drink

Good Morning Cafe Nowadays: The Ideal All-Rounder Cafe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Careers

Kokusaba: More Than Just International Tutoring

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog