Labor minister admits overwork led to suicide of realty firm worker

Labor minister Katsunobu Kato said the suicide of a worker at a leading real estate firm was caused by overwork as the company abused the labor system the government sought to expand to address Japan's chronic overwork problem.

"It was death from overwork and was recognized as a work-related accident late last year," the health, labor and welfare minister said at a press conference Tuesday, referring to the death of the male employee in his 50s at Nomura Real Estate Development Co in September 2016.

The fact that the employee died from overwork had initially been withheld. The employee was engaged in work subject to the so-called discretionary working hours system, which rewards workers based on fixed overtime work instead of actual hours worked.

While Kato has said his ministry never intended to hide the cause of the worker's death, opposition lawmakers argue that the incident could have harmed the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which had sought to include the expansion of the discretionary system in a labor reform bill.

The system is said to give employees greater freedom to decide their work hours and improve work efficiency, but opposition parties have been concerned that the expansion of the system may rather lead to longer work hours.

In Nomura's case, the Tokyo-based real estate firm had illegally applied the system to many employees who were engaging in business operations that were not supposed to be treated under the working style.

The government was also hit by revelations that the ministry inappropriately handled data relating to overwork in February and was pressured into submitting the labor reform bill to the Diet earlier in April without the part seeking an expansion of the discretionary system.

