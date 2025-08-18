 Japan Today
national

Lakeside trails at Hokkaido World Heritage site reopen after bear attack

SAPPORO

All trails around lakes in the Shiretoko World Natural Heritage Site in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido fully reopened on Monday after being closed last week due to a fatal bear attack.

Following the reopening on Sunday of electrified fence-lined elevated wooden paths at Shiretoko Goko Lakes, the Environment Ministry also decided to allow access to the area's ground-level paths after multiple patrols to check for signs of brown bears.

Entry to Mt. Rausu, in the same Shiretoko World Natural Heritage Site, remains closed after a man in his 20s was killed when he was dragged from a mountain trail by a brown bear on Thursday.

The following day, a bear and two cubs were shot dead not far from where the man's body was found. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the animals were responsible for the attack.

