Land deal signed for Japan radar unit to monitor Chinese military activity

A land lease deal has been signed between Japan's Defense Ministry and a village on the easternmost remote island of Okinawa for the deployment of a mobile surveillance radar unit amid China's increasing military activities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan aims to enhance its monitoring capabilities through the radar unit, bearing in mind that Chinese aircraft carriers and airplanes reach the Pacific Ocean via waters between Okinawa's main island and the prefecture's Miyako Island, the sources said.

Construction work is expected to begin next year on Kitadaito Island, where around 30 people are expected to be stationed for the mission, according to the sources. A major portion of the areas needed for the radar unit deployment is owned by the village.

Local chief Mitsunori Onizuka announced in July last year that the village would host the radar unit.

