 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Land deal signed for Japan radar unit to monitor Chinese military activity

0 Comments
NAHA

A land lease deal has been signed between Japan's Defense Ministry and a village on the easternmost remote island of Okinawa for the deployment of a mobile surveillance radar unit amid China's increasing military activities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan aims to enhance its monitoring capabilities through the radar unit, bearing in mind that Chinese aircraft carriers and airplanes reach the Pacific Ocean via waters between Okinawa's main island and the prefecture's Miyako Island, the sources said.

Construction work is expected to begin next year on Kitadaito Island, where around 30 people are expected to be stationed for the mission, according to the sources. A major portion of the areas needed for the radar unit deployment is owned by the village.

Local chief Mitsunori Onizuka announced in July last year that the village would host the radar unit.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog