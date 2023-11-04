Newsletter Signup Register / Login
File photo shows Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Gaien area, which includes an iconic tree-lined avenue. The area is subject to a controversial redevelopment plan. Photo: KYODO
national

Landowner seeks understanding over Jingu redevelopment

TOKYO

The major landowner in a redevelopment project in one of Tokyo's greenest neighborhoods said it will continue efforts to gain public support for the controversial plan, which is set to see the loss of hundreds of trees.

"We'd like to proceed with the project while obtaining understanding through careful explanations," an official of the religious corporation running Meiji Jingu shrine, which owns a large part of the Jingu Gaien area in central Tokyo, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

"Our efforts to transmit information have been insufficient," Nobuyuki Naruse said, referring to calls to scrap the redevelopment plan from famous musicians and writers as well as civil organizations and a UNESCO advisory body.

The shrine is comprised of the inner park where the shrine is located and the outer park, which houses sport facilities that chalk up some 80 percent of its revenues, according to Meiji Jingu.

Income from Jingu Stadium has accounted for nearly 70 percent of such revenues, but the 97-year-old structure is aging and lacks separate pedestrian and vehicle traffic lines as well as sufficient barrier-free accessibility, according to the shrine. The stadium and Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground are both set for demolition.

"The facilities need to be updated for the next generation," Naruse said, arguing that revenue from the outer park is essential in order to maintain the inner and outer parks.

Under the redevelopment plan led by major real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co, 743 trees are set to be cut down. In addition, the relocation of a new stadium close to the landmark Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue has stirred concerns among activists that it could adversely affect the roots of the avenue's trees.

"There are various opinions and it is difficult to seek understanding, but we will leave as many trees as possible," Naruse said, adding that the project's proponents are considering measures to ensure the new stadium will not damage the roots of the gingko trees.

Tree felling is expected to be delayed to next year as Mitsui Fudosan plans to submit to the Tokyo metropolitan government a revised environment impact assessment with a smaller number of trees to be removed.

The Tokyo metropolitan government approved the redevelopment plan earlier this year. A new high-rise complex in place of the two stadiums is to set to be completed in 2036.

