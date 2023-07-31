Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Large typhoon to approach southern Japan through Wednesday

0 Comments
TOKYO

A large typhoon is expected to approach Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan through Wednesday, prompting the weather agency to warn of strong winds and storm tides in the region.

Typhoon Khanun has already led to the cancelation of flights departing from and arriving in Okinawa. The typhoon could also approach Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

As of 11 a.m., the typhoon was moving in a north-northwesterly direction in an area south of the Japanese archipelago at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 198 kph.

Carrying with it heavy rain, the agency has also asked people in Okinawa to remain vigilant against mudslides and flooding. It has also called on them to stay inside except in emergencies.

According to the agency, tides on Monday could be as high as 10 meters in the Okinawa area and 6 meters in Amami area, and even higher the following day.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog