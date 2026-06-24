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Punch, a Japanese macaque known for clinging to a stuffed orangutan, chews on tree leaves at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture. Image: REUTERS file
national

Laser pointer aimed at monkey enclosure at zoo known for Punch

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CHIBA

The Japanese zoo housing the viral macaque Punch said Wednesday someone recently pointed a laser at the monkey's enclosure and posted a video clip of the scene online.

Despite the incident that likely occurred a week ago, the zoo in Chiba Prefecture said the monkeys were not harmed. The facility warned it could have caused the animals to feel stress and, in the worst case, go blind.

"It is extremely dangerous. We will take firm action, such as immediately expelling (laser pointer) users from the zoo," a zoo official said.

Punch went viral, attracting domestic and overseas attention, for clinging to an orangutan plushie after being abandoned by his mother.

The Chiba prefectural police arrested two American men on May 17, after they conspired to trespass into the zoo's monkey enclosure. They were fined 300,000 yen each in early June.

The zoo has been stepping up measures to protect the animals by expanding the restricted viewing area.

© KYODO

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Punch survived his enclosure mates but may not survive the human attention :/

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