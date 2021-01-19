Last trains in Tokyo area to leave earlier from Wed night to help stem virus surge

A JR East employee holds a sign reminding commuters about the schedule change at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Twenty-five train operators in the the Tokyo metropolitan area will move up their last departure times by around 30 minutes from Wednesday night to help stem the spread of the resurgent coronavirus.

The schedule change comes after the governors of Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, as well as the transport ministry, made the request earlier this month.

East Japan Railway (JR East) will suspend a total of 42 trains on weekdays and 40 trains on Saturdays and Sundays on its 11 lines, which include the Yamanote, Chuo, Keihin Tohoku and Keiyo lines.

Other train operators moving up the last departure times include Tokyo Metro and Toei subways, and the Tokyu, Keikyu, Seibu, Tobu, Keio, Keisei and Sagami companies.

The changes are expected to last at least until Feb 7, the end date of the virus state of emergency.

Railway operators have already decided to bring forward last train departures in the Tokyo area from this spring. In addition to responding to fewer passengers traveling late at night, they aimed to improve conditions for maintenance staff who work overnight after train services conclude.

© Japan Today