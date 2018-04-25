Last Utah survivor of WWII Japanese labor camp dies at 96

A Utah veteran who survived captivity during World War II has died at the age of 96.

The Deseret News reports Theodore "Ted" Kampf was the last living Utah resident to survive the Bataan Death March and last to be held captive as a prisoner of war in a Japanese forced labor camp, where he was kept for 3.5 years.

He died Sunday in Salt Lake City.

His nephew, Robert Race, said Kampf served in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific theater and was sent to the Philippines where U.S. troops attempted to defend the coastline with only limited weapons.

Surrounded and outnumbered by Japanese forces, he was among 76,000 U.S. soldiers forced to surrender and march more than 50 miles to where trains took them to an airstrip to be flown to Japan.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

