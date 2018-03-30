Law enacted to push day care enrollment beyond municipalities

The Diet enacted a law Friday to promote the enrollment of children at preschools outside of the municipalities in which they live amid a serious shortage of places.

In principle, parents can currently apply for their children to be enrolled only at day care facilities in the municipalities where they live, but the revised law on child care support, which will come into effect on April 1, will enable enrollment in wider areas through coordination between neighboring local authorities.

Under the scheme, parents unable to secure places for children in nearby preschools will be able to enroll them at day care centers in adjacent municipalities or areas near the parents' workplaces.

More than 26,000 children were awaiting enrollment in authorized day care facilities in Japan as of April 2017, up for the third straight year on the back of increasing female employment.

Prefectural governments will serve as facilitators in coordinating preschool enrollment and set up councils comprising municipal officials in charge of day care services, nursery school operators and experts.

The councils will discuss how many children should be taken care of in facilities and the size of rooms.

In municipalities that assign a higher number of caregivers than the minimum requirement set by the government, the number of staff could be lowered to the government standard so more children can be accepted. But some parents are concerned that fewer staff could lead to a deterioration in the quality of day care.

The law will also help boost the funding of preschools by businesses by gradually raising employers' contributions from 0.25 percent to 0.45 percent, with the level set at 0.29 percent for the year through March 2019.

Last year, the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby, accepted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's request for corporations to increase such spending by about 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion).

Of the boosted contributions, 100 billion yen will be allocated to preschools operated by businesses for their employees' children.

