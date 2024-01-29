3 foreign-born residents sue over racial profiling by Japanese police

Racial profiling by police is an "everyday occurrence" in Japan, one of three foreign-born residents who sued the government over the issue on Monday said.
In the first lawsuit of its kind, the three men accused the police of having repeatedly questioned them because of their ethnicity or appearance.
They are each seeking 3.3 million yen in compensation.
"A lot of apathy here has allowed people like me to be abused and mistreated," one of the plaintiffs, an African American in his 40s who gave his name as Maurice S, told reporters.
"This is an everyday occurrence," he said. "We have to do something to prevent that for the future generations."
Despite rising immigration, foreign-born residents account for only 2.3 percent of Japan's population, one of the lowest shares in the OECD.
Maurice, who lives with family members who are Japanese citizens, said he has been questioned 16 or 17 times by police during his decade in Japan.
Officers "know that they can waste my time", he said.
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) could not immediately comment on the case.
Another of the plaintiffs, a Pacific islander in his 50s called Matthew who is a permanent resident of Japan, has been questioned about 100 times, according to his lawyers.
Matthew said these experiences had caused him to withdraw socially.
"Every time I finish work, I'm hiding in my house... because I don't want to face another police (encounter)," he said outside the Tokyo District Court.
The third plaintiff, a man born in Pakistan who has been a Japanese citizen since the age of 13, said he has been questioned more than a dozen times, including once in front of his house.
Although lawsuits have been filed in the past about excessive questioning by police, this is the first one regarding racial profiling during questioning, lawyers for the three men said.
In 2021, the NPA spotted "six inappropriate cases of police questioning even though officers had no intention of discrimination based on race or nationality," a senior agency official told parliament in 2022.
The NPA continues to educate officers to respect human rights, the official said at the time.© 2024 AFP
Hercolobus
I was turned down from renting property based on race. It was very blatant.
Elvis is here
Good stuff. Rock and roll it to them. I was not given a tissue pack once in the street because of my demography. It seems these gentlemen have a very legitimate case.
sakurasuki
But they choose keep doing that.
When the last time non-foreign look Japanese being questioned in front of their house, it's obviously because their appearance. Even that agency can't reply immediately.
An embassy already warn their citizen about this in the past.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-embassy-tokyo-warns-suspected-racial-profiling-by-japanese-police-2021-12-06/
dagon
Racial profiling is not only racist and wrong it is a failure.
Even in the oft cited case of 90s NYC and Giuliani's stop and frisk the cause for the drop in crime was shown to be.... abortion rights.
https://www.prb.org/resources/new-study-claims-abortion-is-behind-decrease-in-crime/
Most Japanese crime is coming from Japanese driven to economic desperation and madness by LDP policies.
Pseudonymouse
Iam very interested to learn of the outcome of this unnecessary abuse and racial profiling.
Will the police be actually held accountable and pay damages ?
Or Will they just be giving a verbal warning.
Probably the latter .
Asiaman7
The Japanese police have mistreated so many of us, leaving us all with our own stories of harassment, haven’t they?
My own experiences were always not extreme — like being detained for a few hours for theft of my wife’s red bicycle. They stopped me because they said men don’t ride red bicycles — or at least didn’t at that time.
My oddest interaction with police was when one entered my unlocked apartment around 03:00 a.m. and tapped the sleeping me on the shoulder in the dark to awaken me. I jumped out of bed and turned on the light. Apparently, a car was blocking the road outside, and the policeman wanted to know if it was mine. It wasn’t. So he asked if I knew whose car it was. I didn’t.
But, for the most part, police in Japan help to maintain a very safe, orderly society. Kudos to them. “Social education” has also helped to craft a pleasant society in which to reside. Before taking an action, people raised in Japan generally consider the impact their actions will have on others. And they generally don’t an action if they feel it will trouble others. This “social education” has helped to craft a pleasant society in which to reside.
Peter Neil
I somehow managed to go 25 years with only one encounter with Japanese police - they came to investigate a break in at my business. They were polite and efficient. And that was living in four different areas of Kanto.
Being profiled constantly would be frustrating and disheartening.