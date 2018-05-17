Lawyers to sue nationalists over anti-Korean school campaign

Two Tokyo lawyers said Thursday they plan to sue hundreds of right-wing internet activists for campaigning to have the lawyers reprimanded for their apparent support of free education at ethnic Korean schools in Japan.

Ryo Sasaki and Kanehito Kita will file a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court in late June demanding some 960 of the 3,000 of the activists pay 300,000 yen each in damages.

The online activists, known as netouyo or net uyoku (literally net rightists) bombarded the Tokyo Bar Association with vitriol about the lawyers who were seen to have supported the association's public statement in support of Korean schools.

The online mob had their ire stoked by a racist blog published by an unknown person, and they focused their attention on the Tokyo and other bar associations apparently in the belief that they could do so anonymously, Sasaki and Kita told a Tokyo press conference Wednesday.

In 2010, the Japanese government launched a policy that made high school tuition basically free, including at ethnic schools.

In designing the policy, the government purposely excluded a dozen Korean schools due to their alleged links to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon.

A number of local governments have also canceled or reduced subsidies to Korean schools citing North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals and the country's pursuit of missile and nuclear programs.

Many bar associations in Japan, including the Tokyo Bar Association, have issued statements calling for tuition to be free at the Korean schools in Japan and for them to be subsidized in the same way as other schools.

The blog post titled "Yomei sannen" (Three years remain to live) incited its readers to target a large number of lawyers for expressing a pro-Korea stance. The blog published a long list of lawyers by name, which led to many being targeted.

As a result, many letters arrived at the Tokyo Bar Association from around June last year demanding Sasaki be punished. After Kita tweeted his support of Sasaki, he was also targeted, they said.

The bar association outright rejected the activists' demand that both men be censured.

Sasaki and Kita offered an out-of-court settlement option for the activists, and some have already agreed to a deal.

The lawyers also plan to file a criminal complaint against the blogger, although his identity remains yet unknown.

"The requests (for us to be punished) were baseless and we have not participated in lawsuits related to Korean schools. The episode has put a strain on our business and has caused us mental anguish," Sasaki told the press conference.

Ethnic Koreans have been long been a target of harassment by xenophobic nationalists in Japan, whose actions eventually led to an anti-hate speech law being enacted and enforced in 2016.

More than 480,000 Korean residents lived in Japan as of the end of June 2017, according to the Justice Ministry. Most of them are descendants of Koreans who arrived voluntarily or forcibly in Japan during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

