Police inspect the damage at a condominium in Tokyo where Japanese lawmaker Kuniko Inoguchi lives after a fire broke out on Nov 27. Image: KYODO
LDP member Inoguchi's husband, daughter confirmed dead in Tokyo fire

TOKYO

Two bodies found after a fire at a Tokyo apartment building have been identified as those of the husband and eldest daughter of Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kuniko Inoguchi, police said Sunday.

The cause of the fire at their residence remains unknown, with the police believing it may have been accidental.

Inoguchi's husband, Takashi, 80, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, and their 33-year-old daughter were burnt to death, the police said.

The fire, reported around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, engulfed around 150 square meters of the six-story building.

The two bodies were found near the kitchen, the police said. The lawmaker and her younger daughter were not at home when the fire broke out.

The fire, reported around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, engulfed around 150 square meters of the six-story building.

Perhaps something was lost in translation. This was actually an apartment, and the fire burned 150 square meters of the sixth floor, according to the fire department.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

