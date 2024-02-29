Leap year glitch disrupts driver license issuance in parts of Japan

Police departments in some Japanese prefectures were unable to issue driver's licenses Thursday, apparently due to a system glitch linked to the leap year.

The extra day at the end of February appears to have triggered a system error related to time and date functions.

Police departments in Niigata, Kanagawa, Okayama and Ehime prefectures faced problems from the morning, such as being unable to send personal data from the driver management system to the machines that issue licenses. The system was almost fully restored before noon.

Prefectural police departments are in the process of transitioning to the National Police Agency's system from separately managing driver's license issuance, according to the NPA. The four prefectural departments have already made the transition and are using machines from the same manufacturer.

All police departments are scheduled to complete the transition by the end of March 2025.

Sugi Holdings Co also experienced a problem in the morning, with its prescription management system unable to automatically calculate prices for prescription drugs at its stores across the country.

