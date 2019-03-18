Leopalace21 probe finds ex-president directed changing wall materials

Rental apartment operator Leopalace21 Corp said Monday that its founder and former president directed the changing of materials for walls of its apartments prior to building, helping lead to its nationwide defective construction work requiring over 14,000 residents to temporarily move out.

With no division to monitor overall construction operations, the company failed to detect the order by the former president, Yusuke Miyama, to change materials from those initially planned to be used under the design, the interim report of its investigation said.

Lopalace21 launched a probe into possible defects in its nearly 40,000 apartments nationwide after 38 cases of defects were found last May in apartments built between 1996 and 2009.

The company said last month that it found more than 1,300 apartments built with external walls not meeting fire-protection requirements or interior walls using substandard materials for sound insulation. Ceiling at some of the affected apartments used insufficient or inappropriate fire-resistant materials.

The company said at that time a total of 14,443 residents would need to move out of their homes in Tokyo and 32 prefectures in order to repair defects.

"We take it seriously and prioritize advancing the investigation and correct (insufficient operations)," Executive Officer Shigeru Ashida said at a press conference.

The rental apartment operator will continue its investigation to find whether the former president intentionally ordered the use of substandard materials.

Ashida said he does not know whether the former president was involved in any wrongdoing and will await the final report of the investigation.

Miyama established the company in 1973 and resigned in 2006 to take responsibility for misusing company funds for private purposes.

According to the probe, the company had been seeking ways to build apartments in a quicker way to have more residents and used those materials to shorten the construction periods.

"It is likely that sufficient checking on qualities and legality was not conducted at any point in the process" from designing, constructing and final checks, the report read.

The product development division, which was operating directly under the former president, was believed to be "a reason and background of making light of laws and quality," the report said.

Leopalace21 did not have a division exclusively in charge of legal matters when it was planning to build the apartments. It had no specific rules either about how to check legal issues, according to the report.

The probe committee will compile a final report by the end of May and outline measures that the company should take to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

© KYODO