LGBT partnership system now available to 90% of Japan's population

A same-sex partnership system in Japan first introduced by Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in 2015 is now available to 92.5 percent of the population, with implementation among local governments surging over the past three years, according to a recent survey.

As of May 31, 530 local governments have implemented the system and 9,836 couples have registered, according to the collaborative study by Shibuya Ward and Nijiiro Diversity, a nonprofit organization supporting the rights of LGBT people.

Japan is the only Group of Seven country that has not legalized same-sex marriage. While the current partnership certification system gives LGBT couples access to a limited number of public services, such certificates are not legally valid.

This means that LGBT couples are not granted the same benefits enjoyed by married heterosexual couples such as medical visitation rights and the ability to make medical decisions for their partners, co-parenting rights and spousal income tax deductions.

In the first survey conducted in June 2017, only six local governments had implemented the system and there were just 96 registered partnerships. The survey will conclude this year now that the system has been widely adopted, according to the authors of the study.

Lawsuits have been filed across the country arguing that the state's lack of legal recognition for same-sex marriage violates the right to equality under the Constitution.

Maki Muraki, founder and director of Nijiiro Diversity, said that while the spread of the partnership system has brought about major benefits, such as enabling couples to live in public housing together, it still has a long way to go in terms of legal rights.

"Many people are eagerly awaiting the realization of same-sex marriage. I hope the government responds promptly," she said.

(Survey data can be found on the group's website: https://nijibridge.jp/data/2500/)

© KYODO