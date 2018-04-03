Licensing system for dog, cat breeders sought in Japan

Japanese actress Miyoko Asada and other people seeking protection of pet animals requested the government on Tuesday to rein in reckless breeders by replacing the current registration system with a licensing system.

Submitting signatures they collected on the street and internet from 160,000 people supporting necessary legal amendment, Asada called for a tighter control over the pet industry as well as better awareness among pet keepers during their meeting with Environment Minister Masaharu Nakagawa.

"Because pets are sold so casually, they are abandoned casually," she said, adding not many people know that "numerous dogs and cats with abnormalities are born and killed" in the process of breeding popular small-sized breeds.

Their requests include limiting the amount of breeding and regulating the breeding facilities, and extending the ban on handing over to pet shops pets under the age of eight weeks from the current seven weeks. They also called for regulating pet keepers who repeatedly abuse or neglect them and for systematically protecting pets that are victimized.

Asada has been active in the field of animal protection. Members of a lawmakers' group seeking zero culling of dogs and cats accompanied the actress in making the requests.

Japan put to death around 56,000 dogs and cats in the year through March 2017, according to the ministry.

