Local gov'ts precede state in efforts against hate speech in Japan

Local governments in Japan have preceded the state in efforts to eradicate discrimination against ethnic minorities since the enactment of a national law to counter hate speech in 2016, with critics calling for tougher nationwide steps to that end.

Despite some progress made in municipalities facing a growing sense of crisis, including Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Kunitachi in Tokyo and the city of Osaka, some say there is "only so much local governments can do" and seek state action. But those reluctant to push for tougher steps cite the need to ensure freedom of speech.

Hate speech targeting ethnic minorities in Japan often includes threats to kill people of certain nationalities and extreme insults such as comparing certain groups of people to cockroaches or other creatures, or remarks like "go back to your home country."

The 2016 law is designed to deter hate speech, but lacks provisions to ban or punish the use of discriminatory language.

To make up for that point, a draft ordinance unveiled by the Kawasaki city office on June 24 stipulates criminal penalties for discrimination -- a first among Japanese municipalities.

Discriminatory remarks made against a person from a particular country or region in a public space such as a street, park or railway station will be banned, with repeated violations punishable with a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($4,600), according to the draft ordinance.

At a civic group gathering in Kawasaki on July 4, when campaigns started for the July 21 House of Councillors elections, participants welcomed the local government's move.

"It will be an ordinance that will stop hate speech for real," said Choi Kang I Ja, a Korean resident in Kawasaki who suffered verbal abuse after she criticized hate speech at a rally.

But some have expressed caution about the criminal penalties envisioned by the draft ordinance.

"We must be careful not to undermine an individual's freedom of speech," said a Kawasaki city assembly member of the Liberal Democratic Party after being briefed on the draft ordinance. The LDP is headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Kanagawa Bar Association has supported the planned ordinance in a statement issued by its president, but Masao Honda, a lawyer belonging to the body, said at the July 4 meeting that "members passionate about human rights were opposed to criminal penalties or any restrictions on freedom of speech."

A Kawasaki city official said the ordinance calls for careful judicial judgment to safeguard freedom of speech and that the municipality is "determined to eradicating discrimination through the introduction of criminal penalties."

Local governments in particular have struggled to deal with online hate speech, saying it should be tackled at a national level. The draft ordinance of Kawasaki also exempts comments on the internet from punishment.

Yasuko Morooka, a lawyer well-versed in discrimination issues, said that it should be the central government's responsibility to enact anti-discrimination laws including bans and penalties. To counter online hate speech, she also called for prompt legal measures.

