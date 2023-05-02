Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Locals OK selling land for Osprey deployment in Saga

FUKUOKA

The Japanese government's plan to station a V-22 Osprey fleet in the southwestern prefecture of Saga cleared a major hurdle on Monday, as local landowners gave a green light to sell the land necessary for the deployment.

Nearly a decade has passed since the Defense Ministry initially called for support from the prefecture for the plan to deploy the Ground Self-Defense Force's tilt-rotor transport aircraft at the Saga airport, which would play a key role in strengthening Japan's ability to protect outlying islands amid China's maritime assertiveness.

Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi announced in 2018 that the prefecture in the Kyushu region will accept the plan.

But talks between the central government and the landowners, many in the fishing business, have progressed slowly amid concerns over the environmental impact and effects of noise from Ospreys on fishing.

Safety concerns also linger over the U.S.-made Ospreys, which take off and land like a helicopter but cruise like a plane. They have a record of accidents and mishaps in Japan and abroad.

On Monday, a council mainly made up of fishermen owning the potential Osprey deployment site held a meeting and approved land sales by a majority vote. Opponents, however, insisted that unanimous approval is necessary for the sales.

The Defense Ministry plans to create a new GSDF base adjacent to the Saga airport to station 17 Ospreys by purchasing about 31 hectares of land. About 50 helicopters are also expected to be transferred from GSDF Camp Metabaru in the same prefecture.

V-22 Ospreys that have arrived in Japan are temporarily deployed at the GSDF Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, with the deadline set for July 2025.

© KYODO

© KYODO

