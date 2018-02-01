Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Logan Paul dealing with fallout from controversial blog post

11 Comments
NEW YORK

YouTube star Logan Paul describes himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision" when he posted images of what appeared to be a suicide victim online, and says the backlash he's faced includes some calling for his own suicide.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Paul says that he realizes the impact of his actions, and believes the criticism he has received is fair.

Last month, Paul posted video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies and suspended the 22-year-old.

Paul called the posting a "horrible lack of judgment." He says he'll "think twice ... maybe three times" about what he posts.

Last week, Paul returned to the video sharing platform with a suicide prevention video.

Logan... just back off for a few months we're sick of hearing about you.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Moron/good guy.. easy to get confused.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Too much time on your hands Logan. Try doing something constructive with your life rather than "feed the screen" Youtube machine.

loser

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He is just getting back what he set out. That's Karma.

You don't laugh at someone who is experiencing depression.

Much more if they're dead... So insensitive...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Boo hoo, get a proper job you waste of space.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Instead of thinking twice or even times before you post anything Logan why not just quit posting anything, you're just contributing to the dumbing down of this planet with your mindless garbage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If he becomes an advocate for greater mental health support, continues to work for suicide prevention, and campaigns for greater understanding of depression, then something good will come of it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hillarious reading posts denegrating Logan for getting rich and famous off YouTube. He's undoubtedly wealthier than all those advising him to "get a real job."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

YouTube star Logan Paul describes himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision"

Has he seen his own channel? Congratulations to him for...whatever. Making money, I guess. But he ain't a good guy. He's a jerk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Guys a narcissistic sociopath who showed his true colors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

TommyJones,

You’re obviously a Great Cheeto supporter. Afterall, he claims to have more money than you. As for Logan, this has increased his exposure to peons like myself - Who make less money than him - who has never heard of the moron or the good guy who makes bad decisions. I’ll probably not be checking out his channel though, as he makes more money than me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

