YouTube personality Logan Paul arrives Photo: Invision/AP
national

Logan Paul resurfaces on YouTube with anti-suicide video

By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK

YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a 7-minute suicide prevention video he hopes will "make a difference in the world."

Paul was suspended by YouTube after posting video of him in a forest in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides.

He returned to the video sharing platform Wednesday with a new video in which he speaks to suicide prevention experts and offers steps to help others, seeking to "further understand the complexity surrounding suicide."

Said Paul: "It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

So we're supposed to believe that this insensitive idiot has done a total 360 in one month? Logan, get a real job, maybe as a sanitation engineer.

