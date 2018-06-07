Lonely furrow: Little pay dirt for organic farming in Japan

Yuya Shibakai sometimes feels he is plowing a lonely furrow. The Japanese farmer produces organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables for a market that has tasted nothing like the success of the sector in other advanced economies.
On his farm outside Tokyo, the 32-year-old doggedly trudges along a line of lettuces, pulling up weeds by hand. Shibakai says it is a "daily struggle to find ways to make a profit using a system you could call inefficient, where you have to pull all the weeds out by hand."
"We need a different supply system in Japan, a sustainable structure for farmers that would also change the way our profession is seen," added Shibakai, who took over the business from his parents in 2009.
Organic farming occupied just 0.5 percent of Japan's entire arable area in 2016. The country hopes to double this by 2019, Akimi Uenaka, an official in charge of organic farming at the agriculture ministry, told AFP.
However, Uenaka admitted the development of the sector in Japan was "slow", as weeding and pest control take more time and organic farms struggle to produce a "stable" output due to technical limitations.
Shibakai is one of 12,000 organic farmers in the whole country, according to statistics from 2010, the last time the agriculture ministry collected figures from the nascent sector. While a craze for healthy eating has fueled lucrative sales around the world, the market for "bio" or organic food in Japan is estimated to be worth just over $1 billion.
The world's third-largest economy has a mere fraction of the global market of around $90 billion and is dwarfed by the U.S. ($45 billion), Germany ($11 billion), France ($8 billion) and China ($7 billion).
Moreover, while even most of these mature markets are enjoying solid growth, the sector in Japan is stagnating.
One of the few players to dip a toe into the market is French organic retailer Bio c'Bon, which has had a presence in Japan since the end of 2016 and just opened its third shop in Tokyo.
A dearth of large-scale farming means the company has to work with around 200 individual farms for its fruit and vegetables and even import other goods -- for example raspberries from Mexico, as well as organic wines and cheeses from France.
One of the problems faced by shops offering organic food is a Japanese obsession with how fruit and vegetables look and are packaged.
"Especially during the week, Japanese customers tend to shop very quickly and grab pre-packaged and pre-weighed goods," said Pascal Gerbert-Gaillard, Asia director at Bio c'Bon.
"We are working to find a good balance between our brand and Japanese consumption habits," he added.
As an example, he says his staff minutely check for any tiny imperfections in their vegetables and remove them from sale. They are donated to staff members.
Gerbert-Gaillard said organic food is gradually finding a market among "Japanese aged between 30 and 40, especially mothers, and expats."
The firm has ambitious plans to grow its "minuscule offerings" by expanding to "around 30 shops in Tokyo and its suburbs before the 2020 Olympics," he said.
But well-established smaller players have already found that organic food can be slow to gain traction.
Rika Oishi founded her organic firm SuperOrganic seven years ago, hoping to capitalise on a boom in demand -- especially from foreigners -- for "healthy" food after the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear meltdown.
"I have noticed a bit more interest down the years from consumers and firms, but it has not yet become a way of life," she said.© 2018 AFP
sangetsu03
In a country where people pay more than 12% of their income on food (Americans spend 4%, Europeans spend 7%), there is not going to be wide demand for higher-priced organic foods.
In America, the price for boutique organic foods is a fraction of what ordinary foods cost in Japan.
Among the countries listed in the article, Japan has the lowest disposable income, and people with low disposable incomes do not buy organic foods. The already-high price of food is one of the reasons disposable incomes are so
low.
kurisupisu
Unfortunately, in Japan the economies of scale for farming, especially organic farming just don’t exist.
For a business model it is not a winner....
kohakuebisu
Sangetsu is right.
People should not wonder why there aren't more consumers willing to pay more for organic produce. They should wonder why consumers already have to pay so much for non-organic produce.
I presume organic sellers are already educating buyers about the benefits of their produce, so wouldn't it make sense to educate them about the problem of expecting fruit and veg to look perfect? If organic food has to look perfect, there must be even more waste at the farm than there is for farmers who spray pesticides.
Kniknaknokkaer
The price of fruit n veg here is insane. I always go to the weekly market when i'm back in England to stock up on cheese and enjoy nosing around the green grocer stalls looking at the big bags of produce on offer for 1 pound.
Pukey2
Exactly, and not just in USA.
Back home, we buy organic quite often because it really is affordable. But in Japan, sometimes I feel guilty for spending absurd amounts of money for even non-organic produce.
And yes, the Japanese consumer is outright picky. The uglier the fruit/vegetable is, the more natural it is. Is JA forcing farmers to pay extra for things like chemical fertilizers and pesticides? My colleague's parents are farmers and they sometimes give me vegetables which couldn't make the grade to be sold in supermarkets. I look at the vegetables given to me and there is NOTHING wrong with them. Maybe a bit smaller than usual, but so what???!!!!!!
bones
Here in Okinawa I know a few farmers who grow organic vegetables which they sell at the local farmers market, it’s a bit pricey but I like knowing that what I eat is not going to potentially make me sick in the long run, but I also understand that most local people don’t make much in terms of the wage disparity so they don’t pay attention to where their food comes from ( China or parts of japan exposed to radiation)
I also envy some of the people who have land but don’t take advantage and grow their own crops.
most supermarkets here have a chokehold on consumers.
Alexandre T. Ishii
I only feel disappointed to see this agriculture ministry in Japan, it seemed to protect the farmers and promote public healthy food. But not going to the right point. What will be the future of agriculture in Japan when more and more food will be imported from TPP partners and those won't be organic food. Protecting farmers and public healthy food? Well, it's still a virtual reality to me.