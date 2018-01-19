Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Luggage falls out of a bus on the Nagoya Expressway on Thursday. Photo: YOUTUBE
national

Luggage falls out of bus on Nagoya Expressway

3 Comments
NAGOYA

Luggage fell out of a tour bus while it was driving along the Nagoya Expressway in Aichi Prefecture on Thursday.

According to police, cars driving behind the bus noticed luggage spilling out of the bus at around 1:20 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Several cars had to veer out of the path off the suitcases but no one was hurt.

The bus stopped and passengers helped retrieve the luggage.

A spokesperson for the bus operator said that somehow the door to the baggage storage space opened and at least 10 items tumbled out onto the road.


I think it was pretty dangerous having passengers retrieve their luggage on the expressway.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

And this makes the NATIONAL “News”?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Speed. Definitely! That was a law suit waiting to happen.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

