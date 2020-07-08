Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M4.7 quake jolts Kanto region

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 jolted the Kanto region on Thursday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 6:05 a.m., was 50 kilometers deep in Ibaraki Prefecture. It measured 4 out of a maximum 7 on the seismic intensity scale, the agency said.

The quake registered a 4 in Tochigi, Gunma and Saitama prefectures, and a 3 in Tokyo, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

No tsunami warning was issued and no injuries or damage have been reported yet.

