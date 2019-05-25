M5.1 quake hits Chiba Pref; no tsunami alert

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 rattled parts of Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo on Saturday afternoon, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred around 3:20 p.m. at a depth of around 40 kilometers, was in the southern part of the prefecture, the agency said.

It registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Chonan in the prefecture and 4 in Chuo Ward in central Tokyo.

The government set up an emergency unit at the prime minister's office to gather information. But so far there have been no reports of major damage.

