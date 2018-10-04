Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.3 quake hits Hokkaido

SAPPORO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted Hokkaido on Friday morning, just a month after a powerful quake rocked Japan's northernmost main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 8:58 a.m. temblor which occurred in a southern part of the island at a depth of around 30 kilometers registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Iburi and Hidaka regions, the agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said it found no abnormality at its nuclear and coal-fired power plants in the prefecture.

