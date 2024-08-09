 Japan Today
Image: Japan Meteorological Agency
national

M5.3 quake jolts Kanagawa Prefecture; no tsunami alert issued

TOKYO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Kanagawa Prefecture at 7:57 p.m. on Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami, NHK reported, adding there were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter was in western Kanagawa Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometers, the agency said.

And they saying has nothing to do with the Nankai Trough. Yeah, well take care out there. And at least take this reminder to confirm your emergency stocks of water and calorie mates.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Of course be prepared, but it is on a completely different plate to the earlier quake. People will be nervous because of the current warning in place, but it is like worrying about catching covid because you stubbed your toe.

Quakes happen in Japan all the time. This is just one of them.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

The emergency phone alert was scarier than the quake. Where we live it was a level 2. That being said, I wish the iPhone would allow one to set the Shindo level so that it won't go off above a certain level of my choice. Because of that, I turned my alert off since I am always around someone that has their alerts turned on and they usually scare the bejeezus out of me.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I will be glad when 2024 is over -- what a terrible year this has been so far and I fear there is worse to come.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

please all prepare for the next hit, please tell your family members about the emergency contact ways and always get your emergency kits available. Always be in alert these few days and God bless!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Be vigilant, be safe, the Lord is good all the time .

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

