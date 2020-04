A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck Nagano Prefecture of Nagano on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the 1:44 p.m. quake that registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. Its focus was at a shallow depth in central Nagano, the agency said.

The tremblor was also felt in neighboring prefectures including Gifu, Yamanashi and Shizuoka, among others.

