M5.7 quake hits Chiba Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Chiba Prefecture on Saturday evening at the same time as a powerful typhoon was lashing the Kanto region.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was at a depth of 80 kilometers. It measured a 4 on the seismic intensity scale of a maximum 7. The quake struck at 6:22 p.m.
The agency said no tsunami warning was issued© Japan Today
mmwkdw
Yep, felt it. Wasn't one of those long ones, just a short sharp jolt. Hopefully, it's not the precursor for another mega-quake tonight, that would really be bad news for everyone.
Norman Goodman
I was just thinking such extreme weather might bring an earthquake with all those pressure changes. Now that I think about it. all that extra water seeping into the ground will also have an effect.