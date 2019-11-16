Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.7 quake hits Chiba Prefecture

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Chiba Prefecture on Saturday evening at the same time as a powerful typhoon was lashing the Kanto region.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was at a depth of 80 kilometers. It measured a 4 on the seismic intensity scale of a maximum 7. The quake struck at 6:22 p.m.

The agency said no tsunami warning was issued

Login to comment

Yep, felt it. Wasn't one of those long ones, just a short sharp jolt. Hopefully, it's not the precursor for another mega-quake tonight, that would really be bad news for everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I was just thinking such extreme weather might bring an earthquake with all those pressure changes. Now that I think about it. all that extra water seeping into the ground will also have an effect.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

