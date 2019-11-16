M5.7 quake hits Chiba Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Chiba Prefecture on Saturday evening at the same time as a powerful typhoon was lashing the Kanto region.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was at a depth of 80 kilometers. It measured a 4 on the seismic intensity scale of a maximum 7. The quake struck at 6:22 p.m.

The agency said no tsunami warning was issued

