M5.8 quake rattles Hokkaido; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 rattled Hokkaido early Sunday, the weather agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the 3:14 a.m. quake that registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in eastern Hokkaido including Kushiro and Nemuro, with a focus about 90 kilometers below the surface off the island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was also felt in other part of Hokkaido as well as northeastern Japan. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

© KYODO