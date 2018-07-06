Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
national

M6.0 quake jolts eastern Japan

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled eastern Japan, including Tokyo, on Saturday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the 8:23 p.m. quake, which registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in eastern Chiba Prefecture and caused some buildings in central Tokyo to sway slightly.

The focus of the quake was about 50 kilometers underground in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture.

After the jolt, two runways at Narita airport east of Tokyo were briefly closed to check for possible damage but soon resumed operations, the airport operator said.

Nor were any abnormalities found at Tokai No. 2 Power Station, an off-line nuclear complex of Japan Atomic Power Co in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the operator.

Seems that it was a fairly deep earthquake (50km), which might have helped to reduce the impact somewhat.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Got smacked around in Chiba.

Been here 18 months, still terrified of anything above a 3.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I've lived in Japan for the past 3months now,and this is the first Earthquake i've experienced. And i live quite far from central Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With all the heavy rain the last thing we need right now is a strong earthquake.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A gentle rocking motion that went on for a bit here in hachioji

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"No tsunami warning was issued."

Whew.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Have a good idea.

Restart Tokai No.2 Nuke reactor, 70km from Tokyo, just in time for the big one.

its only 40 years old maybe, but, pride and money and connections and....

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

