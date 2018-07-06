M6.0 quake jolts eastern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled eastern Japan, including Tokyo, on Saturday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the 8:23 p.m. quake, which registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in eastern Chiba Prefecture and caused some buildings in central Tokyo to sway slightly.
The focus of the quake was about 50 kilometers underground in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture.
After the jolt, two runways at Narita airport east of Tokyo were briefly closed to check for possible damage but soon resumed operations, the airport operator said.
Nor were any abnormalities found at Tokai No. 2 Power Station, an off-line nuclear complex of Japan Atomic Power Co in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the operator.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Arrrgh-Type
Seems that it was a fairly deep earthquake (50km), which might have helped to reduce the impact somewhat.
Owen Ziegler
Got smacked around in Chiba.
Been here 18 months, still terrified of anything above a 3.
Brandon Callahan
I've lived in Japan for the past 3months now,and this is the first Earthquake i've experienced. And i live quite far from central Tokyo.
zichi
With all the heavy rain the last thing we need right now is a strong earthquake.
Michael Jackson
A gentle rocking motion that went on for a bit here in hachioji
Serrano
"No tsunami warning was issued."
Whew.
Goodlucktoyou
Have a good idea.
Restart Tokai No.2 Nuke reactor, 70km from Tokyo, just in time for the big one.
its only 40 years old maybe, but, pride and money and connections and....