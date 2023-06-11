M6.2 quake hits Hokkaido

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday, the weather agency said, with no tsunami warning issued.

The quake registered a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7 in southern parts of the prefecture around 6:55 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Watched NHK English 7pm news at a friends house. The Japanese translators English is like a child. I worry about foreigners when Tokyo has the m9.8 earthquake. Foreigners will have no help or proper advise in the disaster.

