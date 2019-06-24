Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency
national

M5.5 quake hits eastern Japan; no immediate damage reported

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit eastern Japan on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake, which hit at 9:16 a.m., had a maximum intensity of 4 on Japan's 1-7 scale, including in parts of central Tokyo.

There were no were immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

That was a long one, noisy too...enough to shake books off packed shelves. Double-checks quake kit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

