Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency
national

M7.4 quake strikes central Japan; tsunami warning issued

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to five meters high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than one meter high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

Quite strong here in Tokyo, although not even close to the one in March 2011. Hope evacuation from the coastal areas goes smoothly.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Even felt is quite strangely in our apartment, turned on TV and saw. What an awful thing on first day of the year.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

That is very powerful with a tsunami warning of 5m. What a day for it to happen. We were just 1 in south Hyogo. They want to restart the Niigata nuclear power plant.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I’m over in Tokyo, and it wasn’t huge, but long swaying. What made it worse was already knowing there had been a big earthquake in Ishikawa. Really hope everyone is safe from that.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There will be strong aftershocks.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

It's was a long roller out here in Western Tokyo. Please take measures to be safe Sea of Japan peeps.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

wallace

Aftershocks happening already. Hope the Nuclear power stations are unaffected. On that coast there are many, even Fukui has a tsunami warning and there’s a few there I believe

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Not a good start to the year. I hope everyone gets to safety before the tsunami hits.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

We were watching NHK when the initial announcement was made, felt a couple bumps, then an announcer started raising her voice, which I'd never heard before from a Japanese TV announcer. It sounds like it was a rough one for folks where the quake was focused, I hope people have been able to heed the announcers and have been able to get to places of safety. The messages I've got on my phone in English have kept me aware of what's going on. Here's hoping that if there are aftershocks people will be prepared and safe. Thank you to all emergency service personnel for all you do.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

