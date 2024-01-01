M7.4 quake strikes central Japan; tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to five meters high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than one meter high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.