Major communications failure hits western Japan, disrupting emergency calls

A major communications failure at NTT West disrupted services in parts of western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, leaving users unable to make calls via fixed-line and internet protocol phones, including to emergency hotlines.

The disruption began around 3:45 p.m. and was resolved about 4:35 p.m., hitting some 2.27 million contracted lines mainly in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures, the company said. NTT West posted a statement on its website apologizing for the problem.

According to the firm, roughly 1.6 million lines in Osaka, 530,000 in Kyoto and 140,000 in Hyogo were subject to the outage. As one contract may cover multiple lines, the figure for impacted contracts does not match the actual line count.

In Hyogo, a request for an ambulance by a 52-year-old employee of a recycling company was delayed by about 15 minutes. The man was later confirmed dead at the hospital, although it is unclear whether the delay played a role in his death.

The Kyoto City Fire Department said both its 119 emergency line and main office number were temporarily unavailable. Kyoto police also reported some phones were down, but no complaints were received regarding the 110 line.

Osaka police similarly received inquiries about landline connections but said they were unaware of any problems with 110 calls.

