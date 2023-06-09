Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: SoraNews24
national

Major Japanese gas station apologizes after employee doxes Hideaki Anno

2 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Gas stations can be rather uneventful places most of the time, so when a legend of anime walks into one, you can usually forgive the staff for getting worked up. But that’s still no excuse for them to forget the most important parts of their job, such as not revealing a customer’s personal information to the entire world.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened late in the evening of 5 June when the creator of Evangelion and recent string of tokusatsu reboots, Hideaki Anno, went to fill up his tank. The clerk working behind the counter spotted who he thought was Anno at the pump. His suspicions were apparently confirmed when the customer signed his credit card receipt as “Hideaki Anno.”

▼ Although he often works off-camera, Anno is a fairly recognizable guy.

The clerk was so jazzed up by this encounter that he immediately took a photo of the receipt with Anno’s signature and posted it to Twitter along with the caption to the effect of “OMG! Hideaki Anno came to my part-time job!” The clerk also explained the make of the car he was driving.

This was especially problematic because in addition to the signature, the receipt also detailed how much Anno paid during the visit, the type of credit card he used, the last four digits of his card, the payment approval code, and even the number of T-points awarded for this purchase along with Anno’s total number of points – which, according to some people who saw the photo, is quite staggering.

 T-points are a widely used reward point program supported by scores of businesses in Japan.

Oddly enough, the one piece of information missing from the photo was the name of the gas station. However, people were able to deduce that it was the major chain Eneos because it was the only one that offers T-points.

Eneos issued a public apology for allowing a customer’s personal info to be leaked and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to protecting privacy with a promise that measures will be taken to prevent it from happening again.

After his initial post, the clerk followed up by insisting that he wasn’t lying or mistaken about meeting Anno. In response, many other Twitter users advised him to delete the post containing private information, regardless of who it belonged to. At about 2 p.m. on June 6, the clerk appeared to have complied and not only deleted the tweet but his entire account.

In the aftermath, Twitter users continued to discuss the incident, and while pretty much everyone condemned it, many were sympathetic to the clerk.

“Working at a gas station is really hazardous. I’m not sure someone so careless should be there.”

“Anno’s got an impressive number of T-points.”

“This is why we need more personal information security education.”

“Honestly, I noticed the ridiculous number of T-points before I even saw the signature.”

“I understand feeling excited but you just can’t do that.”

“I know how the guy feels, but he really needs to quit after this.”

“I remember someone did that with Masaharu Fukuyama a while back.”

“Sounds like the clerk was Itsuki Takeuchi from Initial D.”

“It’s a funny story, but also really scary.”

Not everyone was sympathetic, though, and some comments went as far as calling the clerk a “baito terrorist” a term that predates the currently prevalent “sushi terrorism” term for disgusting or otherwise wrongful acts committed on publicly accessible items in a restaurant. However, baito is the Japanese word for “part-time” explaining that baito terrorism is committed by staff rather than customers.

But based on the evidence at hand, it does seem like the clerk was just a really big fan who was simply too excited to think things through properly. Unfortunately, these kinds of over-reactions still make it harder for high-profile people like Anno to do even basic things like get gas.

Source: Twitter/@livedoornewsJosei JishinNetlab

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Convenience store clerk accidentally puts something in customer’s bag they shouldn’t have…

-- Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno wants to make a live-action Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

-- [Legendary anime Evangelion’s creator and mecha appear in ad for Sapporo Beer【Video】](Legendary anime Evangelion’s creator and mecha appear in ad for Sapporo Beer【Video】)

© SoraNews24

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

I love you Japan, please never change..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“This is why we need more personal information security education.”

Not only this, but yes, these kind of incidents makes it very clear how a lot of people in Japan are completely unaware of how to keep personal information secure, eventually this is going to cause a major problem.

“Sounds like the clerk was Itsuki Takeuchi from Initial D.”

Totally pictured the employee this way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog